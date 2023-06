President of Kazakhstan to attend CSTO jubilee session

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Moscow Sunday evening to attend a CSTO jubilee session, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

The session dated to 30 years of signing of the Collective Security Treaty and 20 years since the establishment of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is set to take place on 16 May in Moscow.