President of Kazakhstan to address General Debate of the 75th session of the UNGA

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The main event of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s participation in the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly to be his speech at the General Debate of the 75th UNGA.

President Tokayev’s video message is scheduled for September 23, approximately after 8.45 pm Nur-Sultan time, the Facebook account of President's spokesperson Berik Uali reads.

It is expected that the President’s speech will outline approaches to solving current problems and challenges in the contemporary world, including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, restoring global economic growth, countering terrorism, nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, climate change. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will focus on strengthening the UN’s role in strengthening international cooperation and trust.

In addition, the Head of State will touch upon the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, commitment to the «Green Economy», and regional cooperation in Central Asia.

Additionally, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will reveal Kazakhstan’s domestic policy issues, particularly the implementation of the «Listening State» Concept.

In his speech, Kazakhstan President will also propose a number of international initiatives, one of which will be aimed at acknowledging the merits of volunteers worldwide.

The live broadcast of the President’s speech will be available on the UN website: http://webtv.un.org and its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/UNWebTV