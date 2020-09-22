Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President of Kazakhstan to address General Debate of the 75th session of the UNGA

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
22 September 2020, 21:00
President of Kazakhstan to address General Debate of the 75th session of the UNGA

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The main event of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s participation in the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly to be his speech at the General Debate of the 75th UNGA.

President Tokayev’s video message is scheduled for September 23, approximately after 8.45 pm Nur-Sultan time, the Facebook account of President's spokesperson Berik Uali reads.

It is expected that the President’s speech will outline approaches to solving current problems and challenges in the contemporary world, including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, restoring global economic growth, countering terrorism, nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, climate change. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will focus on strengthening the UN’s role in strengthening international cooperation and trust.

In addition, the Head of State will touch upon the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, commitment to the «Green Economy», and regional cooperation in Central Asia.

Additionally, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will reveal Kazakhstan’s domestic policy issues, particularly the implementation of the «Listening State» Concept.

In his speech, Kazakhstan President will also propose a number of international initiatives, one of which will be aimed at acknowledging the merits of volunteers worldwide.

The live broadcast of the President’s speech will be available on the UN website: http://webtv.un.org and its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/UNWebTV


UN   President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties