President of Kazakhstan suggests holding CSTO online summit

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested holding a video conference of the CSTO Collective Security Council, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State came up with the proposal during the telephone conversation with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. The dates will be agreed upon through the diplomatic channels.