President of Kazakhstan signs amendments to Tax Code

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On amendments to the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On taxes and other obligatory payments to the budget (The Tax Code) and the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On introduction of the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On taxes and other obligatory payments to the budget (The Tax Code),» Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

The text of the Law is to be published in the press.



