Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President of Kazakhstan, Premier of State Council of China meet

11 September 2019, 20:35
BEIJING. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China.

The Head of State thanked Premier of the State Council for the hospitality and warm welcome, noted that his visit to China as the President of Kazakhstan takes place at a significant time - on the eve of the 70th anniversary of the PRC. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Li Keqiang and the entire friendly people of China on this holiday, the Akorda press service reports.

President Tokayev stressed that the relations between the countries are developing steadily, the bilateral partnership has achieved great outcomes in the economy and the development of transport and logistics potential. The Head of State positively assessed the dynamics of trade cooperation between the two countries.

In turn, Li Keqiang noted the importance of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit to China in the context of further strengthening of multifaceted Kazakh-Chinese relations.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and China   President of Kazakhstan   
