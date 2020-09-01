Go to the main site
    President of Kazakhstan extends congratulations on Knowledge Day

    1 September 2020, 11:18

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his congratulations to Kazakhstanis schoolchildren and students on the Day of Knowledge, Kazinform reports.

    President Tokayev tweeted his congratulations hailing the start of the new academic year in Kazakhstan.

    In his congratulatory message, the President pointed out that schoolchildren and students are to lay the foundation of their future success through diligence and hard work.

    He also wished success to teachers who take the young generation along the path of knowledge, the most precious thing in the modern world.

    It should be noted that this year over 350,000 children aged 6 and more will embark on the path of knowledge. In total, 3,3 million schoolchildren will attend school in Kazakhstan this year. Over 466,000 and 600,000 students will attend colleges and universities, respectively.

    Kazakhstan traditionally celebrates the Day of Knowledge on the 1st of September.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Education President of Kazakhstan
