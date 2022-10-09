Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President of European Council to visit Kazakhstan
9 October 2022, 11:49

President of European Council to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of the European Council Charles Michel plans to visit Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Kazinform reports.

In his post in Twitter, Charles Michel says that he will arrive in Astana at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on October 26-27, after which he will depart to Uzbekistan where he will meet President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

«Ready to deepen ties with Central Asia and support intra-regional cooperation,» he tweeted.

On September 21, during the Global Food Security Summit Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Charles Michel. The parties debated prospects for strengthening strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and European Union, drawing attention to the development of political dialogue and expanding trade and economic cooperation. The leaders emphasized consistent implementation of agreements achieved following the official visit of the Head of State to Brussels last November.


