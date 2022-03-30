Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President of Armenia supports reforms in Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
30 March 2022, 16:13
YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bolat Imanbayev held a meeting with President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan, during which he informed about the main terms of the State of the Nation Address of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev «New Kazakhstan: Path of Renewal and Modernization», Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Khachaturian highly appreciated the initiatives of the President of Kazakhstan to build the New Kazakhstan. According to his words, the implementation of the proposed reforms to transform will bring the country to a new level of development in the face of modern global challenges. Expressing support for the policy of the leadership of Kazakhstan, he stated that Armenia is interested in Kazakh experience on the path of building a social state with a strong economy.

The parties discussed the development of Kazakh-Armenian cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as the schedule of international events and bilateral meetings at the highest and high levels during 2022. The interlocutors noted the positive dynamics of bilateral trade, which grew by 30 percent in 2021, and also stressed the importance of continuing joint efforts to develop business ties and implement joint economic projects. The President of Armenia expressed readiness to further strengthen mutually beneficial relations between our countries.


