Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parties and Organizations

PRESIDENT NOMINATES YERLAN KOSHANOV AS AMANAT PARTY CHAIRMAN

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
26 April 2022, 15:46
PRESIDENT NOMINATES YERLAN KOSHANOV AS AMANAT PARTY CHAIRMAN

President of Kazakhstan    Political parties   Kazakhstan   Amanat Party  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
June 15. Today's Birthdays
June 15. Today's Birthdays