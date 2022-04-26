President nominates Majilis Speaker Koshanov to become AMANAT Party Chairman

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has nominated Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov for the post of the Amanat Party Chairman, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the virtual extraordinary congress of the Amanat Party this Tuesday, President Tokayev nominated Yerlan Koshanov who currently serves as the Speaker of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Majilis, for the post of the Chairman of the ruling party.

The Head of State noted that Yerlan Koshanov is an experienced and knowledgeable specialist.

Earlier Kazinform reported that the XXIII extraordinary congress of the Amanat Party had started in virtual format with the participation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

403 delegates took part in the work of the XXIII extraordinary congress of the Amanat Party. During the XXIII extraordinary congress the Amanat and Adal united.

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced his decision to step down from the post of the Amanat Party Chairman and nominated Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov to take the post.



