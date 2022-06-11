Go to the main site
    President names akim of Ulytau region

    11 June 2022, 12:23

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Head of State decreed to appoint Berik Abdigaliuly akim (governor) of newly established Ulytau region, Kazinform has learned from the president’s press service.

    Born in 1971 Berik Abdigaliuly is a native of Ulytau district of Karaganda region. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University.

    Prior to the appointment he served as Deputy of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7th convocation and member of the Committee for social-cultural development. He joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in January 2021.

    Throughout his career he was head of Ulytau district of Karaganda region and worked at the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the National Archive of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

