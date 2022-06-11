Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

President names akim of Ulytau region

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 June 2022, 12:23
President names akim of Ulytau region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Head of State decreed to appoint Berik Abdigaliuly akim (governor) of newly established Ulytau region, Kazinform has learned from the president’s press service.

Born in 1971 Berik Abdigaliuly is a native of Ulytau district of Karaganda region. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University.

Prior to the appointment he served as Deputy of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7th convocation and member of the Committee for social-cultural development. He joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in January 2021.

Throughout his career he was head of Ulytau district of Karaganda region and worked at the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the National Archive of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


Appointments, dismissals   Akorda presidential residence   Kazakhstan   Ulytau region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan