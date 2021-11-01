Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President mourns death of Kazakhstani public figure Temirkhan Dosmukhambetov

Kudrenok Tatyana
1 November 2021, 21:12
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Kazakhstani statesman and public figure Temirkhan Dosmukhambetov on the occasion of his passing, Kazinform has learnt from the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

In his telegram of condolences, the Head of State pointed out that Temirkhan Dosmukhambetov had dedicated his life to work for the benefit of our country and focused his efforts on the political and economic as well as sociocultural development of Kazakhstan.

The President reminded that throughout his career Temirkhan Dosmukhametov held numerous posts and always performed his duties efficiently.

Moreover, according to the telegram, during the last years of his life Dosmukhambetov immensely contributed to the entrepreneurial and agricultural sectors of Kazakhstan. He was highly respected by his colleagues and general public.


