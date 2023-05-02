President meets world's top chess players in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today the participants of the World Chess Championship Ding Liren and Ian Nepomniachtchi, as well as the President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Arkady Dvorkovich, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

«Kazakhstan pays much attention to the development of chess, with more than 200,000 people involved in this sport,» the Kazakh President said. «This figure must rise at least twofold with the help of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation and with the assistance of FIDE,» he added.

Arkady Dvorkovich thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for a warm welcome. «The last time we met was about seven months ago. Over this period, in Kazakhstan, we have already held five world championships with your support. We see how chess is popular in Kazakhstan today. The figures are impressive, and they will be higher. I am sure of this, because the combination of government support and support from sponsors always gives good results,» said the FIDE President. As Arkady Dvorkovich noted, many additional competitions were organized on the fields of the world championship, such as Kazakhstan Women's Team vs World Team match, children's tournaments, master classes and simultaneous games with leading foreign chess players. He also announced plans to host the first-ever World School Chess Championship in Kazakhstan this summer, which is expected to gather the players 80 countries of the world.

Chinese grandmaster Ding Liren thanked the Kazakh Leader for the invitation. «We were pleased to meet you. I am happy about my victory and participation in this tournament,» he said.

In turn, grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi pointed out great interest of Kazakhstan in chess development. He thanked also the organizers and the leadership of Kazakhstan. «I see the interest in chess keeps rising in your country. With the new management in the Federation, move in a right direction,» he noted.

Upon completion of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished success and new achievements to the chess players. He also noted the importance of further development of the cooperation with the FIDE.