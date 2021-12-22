Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President meets with Samruk Kazyna Chairman Almassadam Satkaliyev

    22 December 2021, 19:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Chairman of the Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund Almassadam Satkaliyev, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    During the meeting, Tokayev was presented with the report on the main performance indicators and financial results of the activity of Samruk Kazyna for the current year.

    According to Satkaliyev, in 2021 the Fund’s profits are expected at KZT10.5trl, 22% more than the planned targets. The main factors of growth include rising oil prices, greater volume of freight traffic, transit, and generation and transfer of electricity.

    The President was informed about the implementation of his tasks on financing social and infrastructure facilities. In particular, the implementation of 11 priority projects in gas supply, water supply, transport and energy. The projects were endorsed by the Fund Management Council and were included in the National action plan to carry out the state-of-the-nation of the Head of State.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev meets with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski
    Tokayev meets with World Bank Vice President Antonella Bassani
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Kazakhstan attracted record $28bn in FDI in 2022
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    4 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    5 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events