Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President meets with Samruk Kazyna Chairman Almassadam Satkaliyev

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 December 2021, 19:14
President meets with Samruk Kazyna Chairman Almassadam Satkaliyev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Chairman of the Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund Almassadam Satkaliyev, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting, Tokayev was presented with the report on the main performance indicators and financial results of the activity of Samruk Kazyna for the current year.

According to Satkaliyev, in 2021 the Fund’s profits are expected at KZT10.5trl, 22% more than the planned targets. The main factors of growth include rising oil prices, greater volume of freight traffic, transit, and generation and transfer of electricity.

The President was informed about the implementation of his tasks on financing social and infrastructure facilities. In particular, the implementation of 11 priority projects in gas supply, water supply, transport and energy. The projects were endorsed by the Fund Management Council and were included in the National action plan to carry out the state-of-the-nation of the Head of State.


President of Kazakhstan    Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital