President meets with CEO of Investment Corporation of Dubai

DUBAI. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, CEO of the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

During the meeting the sides touched upon the problems of cooperation in the financial sphere and prospects of further development of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC).

The meeting further focused on the active participation of the Investment Corporation of Dubai in the Kazakhstani privatization program and the AIX activity.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assured Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani Kazakhstan is ready to create favorable conditions for Emirati investors in case they are keen to invest to Kazakhstan.