    President meets Metropolitan of Astana and Kazakhstan Alexander

    1 July 2022, 13:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised the contribution of the Orthodox Church to strengthening the unity and harmony in Kazakhstan and touched upon the issues of state policy in the religious sphere, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    The President noted that Kazakhstan’s Metropolitan District largely contributes to the development of inter-ethnic and inter-faith dialogue and to the promotion of moral values.

    The Head of State said that the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions will take place in September. Its theme will be the role of religious leaders in a spiritual and social development of the mankind in the post-pandemic period. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that the participation of Patriarch Kirill will give a new impetus to the global interreligious and inter-civilizational dialogue.

    In turn, Metropolitan Alexander thanked the Head of State for the meeting and reiterated support to the course towards modernization and creative reforms for the benefit of Kazakhstan's people.

    Photo: akorda.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

