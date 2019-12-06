Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President meets External Relations Director of Fraunhofer Society

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
6 December 2019, 20:42
BERLIN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Jens Neugebauer, Director of the External Relations Department at the Fraunhofer Society for the Advancement of Applied Research. The sides discussed issues of cooperation in education sphere, Akorda press service reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the contribution of the Institute to the modernization of the training system and the introduction of dual education in Kazakhstan. According to President Tokayev, Kazakhstan is interested in applying the experience of Germany in this area.

In turn, Jens Neugebauer confirmed the readiness of the Fraunhofer Institute to continue cooperation with Kazakhstan.

Since 2008, the German Institute has established close ties with industrial enterprises and educational institutions located in Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Aktau, Karaganda and Ust-Kamenogorsk.

Kazakhstan and Germany   President of Kazakhstan   
