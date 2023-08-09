President makes visit to regional IT Hub in Pavlodar

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a visit to the regional IT Hub at the Pavlodar College of Information Technologies, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Kazakh President examined the network and system administration, 3D prototyping labs, laser cutting workshop, as well as held a talk with the teachers.

Tokayev also talked with the representatives of the creative youth in Pavlodar region.

The Head of State commended the achievements of the youth and stressed that the country’s future greatly depends on the level of development of high technologies.

«Pavlodar region alone has many talented young people. I have no doubt that you’ll make a great contribution to the development of our economy. The youth is always in my focus. Our youth, firstly, need to be responsible, hardworking, intellectual, creative and resourceful. I have high hopes for the youth,» said Tokayev.