President makes several appointments in his Executive Office

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As per presidential decrees, Yerlan Baspayev has been appointed Deputy Chief of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Kanatbek Zhaissanbayevhas been appointed as President’s Aide – Head of the Department for Control over Consideration of Requests at the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Gabidulla Ospankulov has been appointed Head of the Department for State Control and Organizational-Territorial Activity of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Photo: akorda.kz



