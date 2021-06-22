Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President makes a number of appointments in Kazakh Armed forces

Kudrenok Tatyana
22 June 2021, 19:07
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree on the appointment of the commander of the Air assault forces of the Land forces of the Armed forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the commander of the «Astana» regional command forces, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Mereke Kuchekbayev was appointed as the commander of the Air assault forces of the Land forces of the Armed forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was relieved of the post of the commander of the «Astana» regional command forces.

Shaikh-Khasan Zhazykbayev became the new commander of the «Astana» regional command forces.

In addition, Kanysh Abubakirov was relieved of the post of the commander of the Air assault forces of the Land forces of the Armed forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


