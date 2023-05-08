Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President lays flowers to Otan Ana Monument

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
8 May 2023, 14:00
President lays flowers to Otan Ana Monument Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in a ceremony of laying flowers at the Otan Ana Monument in Astana, Kazinform reports citing the press service of Akorda.

The President laid flowers at the Otan Ana monument and observed a minute of silence in memory of Kazakh soldiers killed in the Great Patriotic War. Then the Presidential Orchestra perfo0rmed the State Anthem, and the Guard of Honor Company marched past the participants of the ceremony.

At the end of the ceremony, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talked to the veterans. The President congratulated them on the Victory Day and wished all Kazakhstanis good health and debt.

President of Kazakhstan    Victory Day  
