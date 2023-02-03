Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 455.65 eur/kzt 489.96

    rub/kzt 6.36 cny/kzt 67.18
Weather:
Astana-12-14℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President lays flowers to monument of Sherkhan Murtaza

    3 February 2023, 15:07

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM – As part of his working visit to Zhambyl region, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev laid flowers to the monument of writer Sherkhan Murtaza, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Akorda press service.

    In a meeting with the local intelligentsia representatives at the monument the President stressed that the writer made a huge contribution to the development of national spirituality.

    «Fair to say, Sherkhan Murtaza is the true son of his people, great writer. I believe everyone read his novel Kyzyl zhebe and other works in our youth, and his Bir kem duniye book is relevant to date. The book is the true source of spirituality for all, especially the youth. So today we have gathered by the monument of the great writer to honor his momory,» said Tokayev.

    Earlier it was reported Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Zhambyl region for a working trip.




    Photo: akorda.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Culture President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev holds meetings with governors of some regions
    President stresses importance of Baiterek Holding's active part in enhancing export potential
    Kazakh Senate Chairman Ashimbayev arrives in Turkestan for 1st CA Interparliamentary Forum
    President Tokayev meets with Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov
    Popular
    1 Asian Championships is to give new impetus to development of athletics - Kazakh President
    2 Brazil sends humanitarian aid to Turkey
    3 Kazakh rescuers pull out 7 survivors and bodies of 19 deceased in Türkiye
    4 Ryder Cup chance to promote Italy for Expo 2030 says Tajani
    5 6 Kazakh male boxers to vie for gold at int'l boxing tournament in Hungary