President lays flowers to monument of Sherkhan Murtaza

TARAZ. KAZINFORM – As part of his working visit to Zhambyl region, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev laid flowers to the monument of writer Sherkhan Murtaza, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Akorda press service.

In a meeting with the local intelligentsia representatives at the monument the President stressed that the writer made a huge contribution to the development of national spirituality.

«Fair to say, Sherkhan Murtaza is the true son of his people, great writer. I believe everyone read his novel Kyzyl zhebe and other works in our youth, and his Bir kem duniye book is relevant to date. The book is the true source of spirituality for all, especially the youth. So today we have gathered by the monument of the great writer to honor his momory,» said Tokayev.

Earlier it was reported Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Zhambyl region for a working trip.

Photo: akorda.kz