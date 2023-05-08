Go to the main site
    President lays flowers to mass grave in Trubino village

    8 May 2023, 22:12

    TRUBINO. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has laid the flowers to the mass grave in Trubino village of Rzhev district in Russia, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press office.

    The Head of State observed a minute of silence in memory of the Great Patriotic War heroes, having paid tributes to those killed and gone missing during the bloody Battle of Rzhev.

    More than 2,000 soldiers were buried in the mass grave. Among those buried is Kassym Boltayev, uncle of the President of Kazakhstan.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

