President lays flowers at Heroes Monument and Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The President Tokayev`s official visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam began with a ceremony of laying flowers at the Heroes and Martyrs Monument as well as Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, located in Ba Dinh square.



On September 2, 1945, Ho Chi Minh declared the Independence of Vietnam in this square.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid tribute to the memory of Ho Chi Minh, and the heroes who have sacrificed themselves to protect nation`s freedom.

The official delegation of Kazakhstan also took part in the ceremony.