President launches construction of Kazakhstan's Logistics Centre in Xi'an

18 May 2023, 12:48
XI’AN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in a ceremony of launching the construction of Kazakhstan’s logistics hub in the Xi’an Dry Port. The Kazakh Leader congratulated the participants of the ceremony on the beginning of the construction works and noted the importance of the project, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press office.

Addressing the participants, the President that Kazakhstan had invested $35 billion in this sector in the last 15 years.

«We have established a Kazakh-Chinese Logistics Centre in Lianyungang. We have opened new railroad routes. Khorgos-Eastern Gates Dry Port has been launched. A modern infrastructure has been created on the Caspian Sea,» he said.

In his words, in 2022, the two countries transported 23 million tons of goods via railroad.

«This is an unprecedented indicator. The transit of goods in the first quarter of 2023 has increased by 35% and exceeded 7 million tons,» he stressed.

«We need additional infrastructure to further develop the transportations. Therefore together with our Chinese colleagues we decided to build a logistics center in the Dry Port of Xi’an. This hub connects Shaanxi province with Kazakhstan, Central Asia. Further it will open the road to Europe, Turkiye and Iran. I am confident that the full launch of the project will give a new impetus to the cooperation of the two countries,» the Kazakh President concluded.

Kazakhstan and China plan to transport electronics and computer components, automobiles and spare parts, textiles, clothing, footwear and accessories, food and agricultural products, building products and building materials, as well as ores, metals and chemical products via the Dry Port of Xi'an.

