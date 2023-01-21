Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President launches CKD production of Kia cars in Kostanay

21 January 2023, 21:22
President launches CKD production of Kia cars in Kostanay

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – As part of his working visit to Kostanay region, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Allur plant, during which he launched CKD production of Kia cars, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Last year, the Allur plant manufactured KZT614.2bn worth of products. Its exports totaled KZT21.5bn. The plant employs over two thousand people. Kia Sportage cars are set to be made as part of a new line using CKD production, which includes assembly, welding and painting work in special workshops. Kazakhstan is the only Central Asian country to deploy such a technology in the manufacturing of Kia cars.

The Head of State also examined the production facilities and talked with the plant’s young employees.

According to the plant’s representatives, it is planned to launch a line of CKD production of Kia Cerato cars in the present year. Cooperation with technical education facilities was established. Construction of a 250-place modern campus so as to create conditions for personnel training began.


Related news
Tokayev visits Family Leisure Center for Children in Lisakovsk
Tokayev gets familiarized with Sokolov quarry operation
Tokayev lands in Kostanay region for working visit
Теги:
Read also
Head of State concludes working visit to Kostanay rgn
Tokayev visits Family Leisure Center for Children in Lisakovsk
Kazakh President visits heating center in Lisakovsk
Tokayev gets familiarized with Sokolov quarry operation
President instructs Government to return life to normal in Rudny
President surveys aftermath of burst main in Rudny
Head of State visits poultry plant in Rudny
Tokayev lands in Kostanay region for working visit
News Partner
Popular
1 COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours
2 Indonesia simplifies visa regime for citizens of Kazakhstan
3 January 21. Today's Birthdays
4 January 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 7 parties to race to form lower chamber of parliament in Kazakhstan

News