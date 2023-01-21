President launches CKD production of Kia cars in Kostanay

21 January 2023, 21:22

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – As part of his working visit to Kostanay region, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Allur plant, during which he launched CKD production of Kia cars, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Last year, the Allur plant manufactured KZT614.2bn worth of products. Its exports totaled KZT21.5bn. The plant employs over two thousand people. Kia Sportage cars are set to be made as part of a new line using CKD production, which includes assembly, welding and painting work in special workshops. Kazakhstan is the only Central Asian country to deploy such a technology in the manufacturing of Kia cars.

The Head of State also examined the production facilities and talked with the plant’s young employees.

According to the plant’s representatives, it is planned to launch a line of CKD production of Kia Cerato cars in the present year. Cooperation with technical education facilities was established. Construction of a 250-place modern campus so as to create conditions for personnel training began.