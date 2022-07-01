Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President: Kazakhstan turns into center of medical tourism

    1 July 2022, 11:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a message of congratulations to the participants of the International Forum of Neurosurgeons in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov read out the President’s message.

    In his message, the Head of State congratulated the attendees on the opening of the International Forum of Neurosurgeons and a thematic film festival. «Today’s meeting of highly-qualified scientists chaired by renowned academician Alexander Konovalov will, undoubtedly, give a new impulse to the development of Kazakhstani medicine,» the message reads.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan’s National Center of Neurosurgery greatly contributes to the development of neurosurgery in the country.

    «This institution ranks among the best healthcare organizations in Central Asia. Last year it was the first in the region to install Gamma Knife radiosurgery treatment system. In 2021, the doctors of the Center carried out around 500 complicated surgeries. Our country creates all the conditions for close interaction with the world’s renowned specialists, for exchange of experience, and for the implementation of advanced technologies into domestic neurosurgery.

    Kazakhstan gradually turns into the center of medical tourism in the region. I am confident that many new ideas will be initiated at the forum,» reads the message.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan Events Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year