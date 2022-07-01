Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President: Kazakhstan turns into center of medical tourism

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
1 July 2022, 11:38
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a message of congratulations to the participants of the International Forum of Neurosurgeons in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov read out the President’s message.

In his message, the Head of State congratulated the attendees on the opening of the International Forum of Neurosurgeons and a thematic film festival. «Today’s meeting of highly-qualified scientists chaired by renowned academician Alexander Konovalov will, undoubtedly, give a new impulse to the development of Kazakhstani medicine,» the message reads.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan’s National Center of Neurosurgery greatly contributes to the development of neurosurgery in the country.

«This institution ranks among the best healthcare organizations in Central Asia. Last year it was the first in the region to install Gamma Knife radiosurgery treatment system. In 2021, the doctors of the Center carried out around 500 complicated surgeries. Our country creates all the conditions for close interaction with the world’s renowned specialists, for exchange of experience, and for the implementation of advanced technologies into domestic neurosurgery.

Kazakhstan gradually turns into the center of medical tourism in the region. I am confident that many new ideas will be initiated at the forum,» reads the message.


