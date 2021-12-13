Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent telegram of condolences to US President Joseph Biden

13 December 2021, 15:49
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan President sent a telegram of condolences to President of the United States of America Joseph Biden in connection with devastating tornadoes in Kentucky and other states that took away the lives of many Americans, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

«On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and myself, I extend our deepest condolences and sympathy to the families who lost their loved ones. I also wish a full and speedy recovery to those injured as a result of this natural calamity. While standing in solidarity with the friendly people of the United States at this time of immense grief and pain, we share universal commitment to global action on climate change,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev writes in his letter.


