Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sends telegram of congratulations to King Charles III

    12 September 2022, 07:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of congratulations to King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on his Accession to the Throne, Akorda press service informs.

    «Kazakhstan highly appreciates its enduring strategic partnership with Great Britain, resting on strong bonds of friendship, dynamic political dialogue, mutually beneficial trade and economic ties. I firmly believe that our wide-ranging interaction in various domains, including in the international arena, will be further enhanced for the benefit of our amicable nations,» President Tokayev writes in his letter of congratulations.

    In conclusion, the Kazakh leader wished the King every success in all his noble endeavours, as well as happiness and prosperity to the members of the Royal Family and all Britons.

    Photo: Akorda press service

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and the UK Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    5 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan