President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sends congratulatory telegram to Kyrgyzstan President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to President Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan on the occasion of the adoption of the new Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Akorda press service reports.

«The popularly supported Basic Law lays a solid foundation for a long-term strategy for the development of Kyrgyzstan, the protection of its sovereignty and the further consolidation of society. The successful implementation of your initiatives and reforms will contribute to strengthening the Kyrgyz statehood, increasing the welfare of the population and raising the country’s prestige in the international arena. As a strategic partner and ally of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan stands ready to continue to provide full support to the fraternal Kyrgyz people,» President Tokayev stressed in his letter.

In conclusion, Kazakhstan President wished the Kyrgyz leader great success in his responsible mission for the well-being and progress of the Kyrgyz people.