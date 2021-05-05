Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sends congratulatory telegram to Kyrgyzstan President

    5 May 2021, 19:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to President Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan on the occasion of the adoption of the new Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Akorda press service reports.

    «The popularly supported Basic Law lays a solid foundation for a long-term strategy for the development of Kyrgyzstan, the protection of its sovereignty and the further consolidation of society. The successful implementation of your initiatives and reforms will contribute to strengthening the Kyrgyz statehood, increasing the welfare of the population and raising the country’s prestige in the international arena. As a strategic partner and ally of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan stands ready to continue to provide full support to the fraternal Kyrgyz people,» President Tokayev stressed in his letter.

    In conclusion, Kazakhstan President wished the Kyrgyz leader great success in his responsible mission for the well-being and progress of the Kyrgyz people.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region