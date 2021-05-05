Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sends congratulatory telegram to Kyrgyzstan President

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
5 May 2021, 19:45
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sends congratulatory telegram to Kyrgyzstan President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to President Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan on the occasion of the adoption of the new Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Akorda press service reports.

«The popularly supported Basic Law lays a solid foundation for a long-term strategy for the development of Kyrgyzstan, the protection of its sovereignty and the further consolidation of society. The successful implementation of your initiatives and reforms will contribute to strengthening the Kyrgyz statehood, increasing the welfare of the population and raising the country’s prestige in the international arena. As a strategic partner and ally of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan stands ready to continue to provide full support to the fraternal Kyrgyz people,» President Tokayev stressed in his letter.

In conclusion, Kazakhstan President wished the Kyrgyz leader great success in his responsible mission for the well-being and progress of the Kyrgyz people.

Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan   President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events