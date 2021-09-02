President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Prime Minister Askar Mamin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Head of State was informed about the measures to implement his State of the Nation Address, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The Prime Minister reported that a National Plan will be prepared by September 7, which then be submitted to the Head of State for approval. This plan will include measures aimed at ensuring the stability and competitiveness of the economy, improving the well-being of citizens, the efficiency of health and education systems, and regional policy.

Askar Mamin reported on the improvement of the epidemiological situation in the country. According to him, over the past two weeks, the virus's reproductive index does not exceed 1 and currently stands at 0.87. The workload of infectious and intensive care beds has decreased to 40 %. Currently, more than 6.7 million people got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 5.5 million people got the second.

In addition, President Tokayev was informed about the upcoming work to reduce import dependence and prevent sharp fluctuations in prices for socially important food products, the course of the harvesting campaign and other important issues of economic development.

In conclusion, the Head of State gave the Prime Minister a number of instructions aimed at the full implementation of his State of the Nation Address. The Head of State noted the special importance of coordinated and effective work of the Government and regional akims in order to fundamentally improve the socio-economic situation in the country.



