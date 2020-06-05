Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the leadership of law enforcement agencies

5 June 2020, 19:15
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the leadership of law enforcement agencies

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a working meeting with the leadership of the Prosecutor General’s office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Security Committee, and the Security Council's Office, Akorda reports.

President Tokayev was presented with reports on the work of law enforcement agencies and the state of supervision over legislative compliance.

The President of Kazakhstan pointed to the high responsibility of law enforcement agencies for strengthening the rule of law, maintaining stability and law and order in the country. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the role of the security agencies in protecting the rights and interests of citizens, creating conditions for preserving their health amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Special emphasis was paid on the need to organize a detailed explanation to the public of the legislation being reformed as part of the ongoing political reform.

