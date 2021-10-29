President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Turkey on Republic Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, congratulated President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the Republic Day of Turkey, the Akorda press service reports.

In his telegram, Kazakhstan President noted that nowadays Turkey has achieved great success in political, socio-economic, cultural and humanitarian development, and thanks to its activity and persistence in addressing regional and global issues, it has taken a rightful place on the world stage.

President Tokayev wished President Erdoğan success in his political activities aimed at turning the dream of a powerful and strong Turkey.

«I am confident that the multifaceted strategic partnership based on traditional friendship and mutual support between Kazakhstan and Turkey will continue and dynamically develop for the benefit of our fraternal peoples. I look forward to meeting with you in the near future at the 8th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States to continue a constructive and meaningful bilateral dialogue and discuss the prospects of bringing our cooperation to a new level. Taking this opportunity, I wish you inexhaustible energy and new achievements in your responsible activities, prosperity and well-being to the fraternal Turkish people,» the telegra

