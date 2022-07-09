Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Eid al-Adha

    9 July 2022, 10:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on Eid al-Adha, Kazinform reports citing the press service of Akorda.

    In his letter of congratulation, the President notes that this bright holiday embodies kindness and mercy, compassion and humanism. On these days Muslims all over the world take care of the needy, do good deeds and say warm wishes to each other.

    «Eid al-Adha plays a special role in strengthening spiritual values, harmony and stability in our society. The holiday contributes to the strengthening of the unique traditions of mutual respect, friendship and solidarity among the representatives of various ethnic groups and confessions of the country.

    Being a source of peace and virtue, Islam makes a huge contribution to the preservation of the unity of our people.

    May all your sacrifices be accepted and prayers heard on these blessed days! I wish all of you good health, prosperity and success!» the message reads.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Holidays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    2 1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
    3 Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
    4 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    5 Wildfire contained in Abai region