President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Eid al-Adha

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
9 July 2022, 10:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on Eid al-Adha, Kazinform reports citing the press service of Akorda.

In his letter of congratulation, the President notes that this bright holiday embodies kindness and mercy, compassion and humanism. On these days Muslims all over the world take care of the needy, do good deeds and say warm wishes to each other.

«Eid al-Adha plays a special role in strengthening spiritual values, harmony and stability in our society. The holiday contributes to the strengthening of the unique traditions of mutual respect, friendship and solidarity among the representatives of various ethnic groups and confessions of the country.

Being a source of peace and virtue, Islam makes a huge contribution to the preservation of the unity of our people.

May all your sacrifices be accepted and prayers heard on these blessed days! I wish all of you good health, prosperity and success!» the message reads.


