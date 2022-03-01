Go to the main site
    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addresses 22nd Congress of Nur Otan Party

    1 March 2022, 11:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan addressed the 22nd Congress of the Nur Otan Party, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Nur Otan Party played the important role in the construction of the State. It consolidated the society to implement the tasks aimed at strengthening the potential of Kazakhstan as a leading State in central Asia. Speaking of the future of the party, we should remember its real contribution in the past,» said Tokayev.

    The President went on to say that it is necessary to remember with gratitude the work of the activists committed to the party.

    «New tasks requiring solution emerge. We have to respond to new political and economic realities. Otherwise, we will face stagnation with all its consequences,» concluded the Head of State.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Nur Otan Party Kazakhstan Amanat Party
