Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool

    22 October 2022, 12:39

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Language and interethnic relations are closely linked important factors of ensuring internal stability. It is unacceptable to turn them into a political tool. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayuev has said it at the ceremony of presenting state awards in Akorda Palace today, Kazinform reports.

    In his words, another symbol uniting all Kazakhstanis is the state language.

    «Kazakh language has always been the state language. The state ensures expansion of the sphere of its use. The work in this area will be continued,« he said.

    «The more languages our young people know, the more competitive and qualified they will be. Language and interethnic relations are closely linked important factors of ensuring internal stability. It is unacceptable to turn them into a political tool. The politicization of such sensitive issues led to tragic consequences in some neighbor countries. This is not our way,» the President stressed.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023
    Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
    President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
    Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
    4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
    5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital