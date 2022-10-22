President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Language and interethnic relations are closely linked important factors of ensuring internal stability. It is unacceptable to turn them into a political tool. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayuev has said it at the ceremony of presenting state awards in Akorda Palace today, Kazinform reports.

In his words, another symbol uniting all Kazakhstanis is the state language.

«Kazakh language has always been the state language. The state ensures expansion of the sphere of its use. The work in this area will be continued,« he said.

«The more languages our young people know, the more competitive and qualified they will be. Language and interethnic relations are closely linked important factors of ensuring internal stability. It is unacceptable to turn them into a political tool. The politicization of such sensitive issues led to tragic consequences in some neighbor countries. This is not our way,» the President stressed.




