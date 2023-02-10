President: Interparliamentary interaction to contribute to further rapprochement of CA nations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a letter of welcome to the participants of the Central Asian Interparliamentary Forum being held in Turkistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaker of the Senate Maulen Ashimbayev read out the letter.

In his message, the Head of State notes the symbolism of holding the event in Turkistan – the city which has a sacred importance for the Central Asian peoples.

«We are closely connected by fate itself. We share common historical past, spiritual affinity and centuries-long cultural-humanitarian contacts. It is an unshakable foundation on which long-term relations among our countries are built,» the letter reads.

The President expressed satisfaction over dynamic development of comprehensive cooperation in the region, «which is proved by a high-level political dialogue, significant rise in mutual trade, strengthening of cooperation in priority sectors of economy etc.» Regular consultative meetings of the leaders of Central Asian states hugely contribute to this process, he stressed.

As the Head of State noted, the initiative to hold the Interparliamentary Forum turned out to be timely and meets the interests of the Central Asian states.

«The importance of parliamentary diplomacy has increased enormously amid tough geopolitical situation and the turbulence of the global economy. The activity of parliamentarians plays an important role in legislative support of the bilateral agreements, maintaining friendship and good-neighborly relations, and strengthening the mutually beneficial cooperation in the region,» the Kazakh Leader notes.

He added that step-by-step deepening of economic integration is of great importance for our countries.

«We need to give priority attention to stepping up regional and near-border trade, development of partnership in transit and transport sector, and to the launch of new joint projects. The issues of environment, rational use of trans-border resources, promotion of initiatives on ensuring stability and security in our common house remain relevant,» the Kazakh President says.

Also, according to him, humanitarian cooperation should receive a new content in order to preserve common spiritual heritage and form a single cultural and historical space in Central Asia.

The President expressed confidence that a close and productive interparliamentary interaction will hugely contribute to the solution of all the objectives mentioned and will assist in further rapprochement of fraternal nations.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished fruitful work and success to the forum participants.

Photo:press service of the Senate of the Republic of Kazakhstan