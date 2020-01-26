Go to the main site
    President instructs to ramp up measures to prevent spread of coronavirus from China

    26 January 2020, 10:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on the Government of Kazakhstan to ramp up measures to prevent a new type of virus from China from spreading, Kazinform reports.

    President Tokayev tweeted that the Cabinet had been instructed to ramp up measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus from China in the territory of Kazakhstan.

    The statement on Twitter came after a private airplane which had previously carried a passenger infected with the coronavirus made a stop at the Almaty airport to fuel up on Saturday. After the incident, the Almaty airport adopted even stricter measures to prevent the spread of the virus from China.

    Meanwhile, China confirmed that the number of people infected with the new type of virus raging in Wuhan had exceeded 2,000 people. The new strain of the virus has already killed 56 people so far.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

