Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President instructs to put an end to early release for corruption prisoners

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
20 August 2020, 08:08
President instructs to put an end to early release for corruption prisoners

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to end early release for corruption prisoners, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting on corruption issues, the President gave an instruction to establish legislative provisions to end early release for corruption prisoners.

Notably, attending the meeting were the heads of the central state bodies and governors of the regions, where the Head of State heard the reports from the heads of the Anti-corruption Agency, the Health Ministry, the Interior Ministry, the Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Ministry, the Finance Ministry, the Agriculture Ministry, the mayor of Shymkent city as well as the governor of Zhambyl region.


Combating corruption    President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   Corruption-related crimes  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President