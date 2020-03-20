Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President instructs to provide soft loans to SMEs affected by pandemic

    20 March 2020, 07:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed to provide soft loans for operating assets of SMEs in the amount of KZT600 billion, Kazinform reported.

    «In order to support SMEs affected by the coronavirus, I instruct the National Bank, together with the Agency for Financial Market Regulation, to provide soft loans for operating assets of SMEs in the amount of KZT600 billion for one year at 8% rate for a borrower,» the Head of State’s Twitter account reads.

    «The National Bank is obliged to provide a clear mechanism for bringing funds to the ultimate borrower. Given the increase in funding of the Economics of Simple Things program, domestic business support will be amounted to KZT1 trillion. The Government is responsible for the targeted use of the allocated funds,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    National Bank of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Economy Small and medium-sized business
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    IMF Regional Capacity Development Centre inaugurated in Almaty
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays