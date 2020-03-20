Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President instructs to provide soft loans to SMEs affected by pandemic

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
20 March 2020, 07:43
President instructs to provide soft loans to SMEs affected by pandemic

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed to provide soft loans for operating assets of SMEs in the amount of KZT600 billion, Kazinform reported.

«In order to support SMEs affected by the coronavirus, I instruct the National Bank, together with the Agency for Financial Market Regulation, to provide soft loans for operating assets of SMEs in the amount of KZT600 billion for one year at 8% rate for a borrower,» the Head of State’s Twitter account reads.

«The National Bank is obliged to provide a clear mechanism for bringing funds to the ultimate borrower. Given the increase in funding of the Economics of Simple Things program, domestic business support will be amounted to KZT1 trillion. The Government is responsible for the targeted use of the allocated funds,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.


National Bank of Kazakhstan    President of Kazakhstan    Economy   Small and medium-sized business  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital