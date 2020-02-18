Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President instructs to provide rural schools with access to the Internet

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
18 February 2020, 19:08
President instructs to provide rural schools with access to the Internet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received CEO of Kazakhtelecom JSC Kuanyshbek Yessekeyev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

The Head of State was briefed on the key outcomes of the company’s activity in 2019 as well as implementation of the Smart City concept and Smart Aqkol project.

Additionally, Kuanyshbek Yessekeyev informed the President that Kazakhtelecom purchased shares of Kcell and Tele2 mobile operators, measures aimed at integration of their activity and implementation of the mobile service project.

In conclusion, President Tokayev gave Kazakhtelecom CEO a number of specific instructions regarding the need to ensure all residential areas of the country with cellular coverage as well as to provide schools and medical aid stations in rural areas with access to the Internet. Moreover, the Head of State instructed to prevent the increase in telecommunication services.


President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan