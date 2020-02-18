President instructs to provide rural schools with access to the Internet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received CEO of Kazakhtelecom JSC Kuanyshbek Yessekeyev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

The Head of State was briefed on the key outcomes of the company’s activity in 2019 as well as implementation of the Smart City concept and Smart Aqkol project.

Additionally, Kuanyshbek Yessekeyev informed the President that Kazakhtelecom purchased shares of Kcell and Tele2 mobile operators, measures aimed at integration of their activity and implementation of the mobile service project.

In conclusion, President Tokayev gave Kazakhtelecom CEO a number of specific instructions regarding the need to ensure all residential areas of the country with cellular coverage as well as to provide schools and medical aid stations in rural areas with access to the Internet. Moreover, the Head of State instructed to prevent the increase in telecommunication services.