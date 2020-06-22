President instructs to provide effective medical care to COVID-19 patients

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been briefed by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, the mayors of the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, as well as the governors of Akmola, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, and Pavlodar regions regarding the current COVID-19 situation and socioeconomic development of the regions, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The Kazakh Government and governors are facing a task to take effective measures to curb the spread of the pandemic, provide effective medical care to COVID-19 patients, expand the scale of testing among citizens, provide healthcare workers with special protective equipment, pharmaceuticals, lung ventilators, and other essential equipment items, the Akorda press service's statement reads.

According to the Head of State, financial and moral support for frontline health workers is of special significance. The Government and governors should reach out to citizens to raise awareness on the importance of the quarantine measures.

The President instructed the Government and local executive bodies to assume measures to prevent the economic downturn, to ensure growth in industrial and agricultural output, and to meet peoples' social needs.



