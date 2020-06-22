Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President instructs to provide effective medical care to COVID-19 patients

    22 June 2020, 17:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been briefed by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, the mayors of the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, as well as the governors of Akmola, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, and Pavlodar regions regarding the current COVID-19 situation and socioeconomic development of the regions, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    The Kazakh Government and governors are facing a task to take effective measures to curb the spread of the pandemic, provide effective medical care to COVID-19 patients, expand the scale of testing among citizens, provide healthcare workers with special protective equipment, pharmaceuticals, lung ventilators, and other essential equipment items, the Akorda press service's statement reads.

    According to the Head of State, financial and moral support for frontline health workers is of special significance. The Government and governors should reach out to citizens to raise awareness on the importance of the quarantine measures.

    The President instructed the Government and local executive bodies to assume measures to prevent the economic downturn, to ensure growth in industrial and agricultural output, and to meet peoples' social needs.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus President of Kazakhstan Regions Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Popular
    1 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    2 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    3 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    4 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    5 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation