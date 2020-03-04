Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President instructs to modernize information systems of government agencies

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
4 March 2020, 20:06
President instructs to modernize information systems of government agencies

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Government of Kazakhstan to take measures to modernize information systems of government agencies, Kazinform reports.

President Tokayev tweeted that the Cabinet was instructed to assume measures on modernization of the information systems of government agencies, introduction of Big Data and blockchain technologies, as well as AI algorithms.

The session chaired by the Head of State focused on the implementation of the Digital Kazakhstan program. According to the President, digitalization should become an important factor in economic growth and improvement of people’s life. However, the pace of digitalization in the country has decreased recently and Kazakhstan cannot cede the regional leadership in that respect.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   Digital Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year